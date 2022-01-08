Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

BFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 19,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,798. The stock has a market cap of $596.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

