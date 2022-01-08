Basso Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,233 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESSC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

