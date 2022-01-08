Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.01 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $500,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment

Shares of ARTEU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

