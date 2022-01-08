Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.01 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of ARTEU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Artemis Strategic Investment (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.