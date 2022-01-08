Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 29,827 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 79,577 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

