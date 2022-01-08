Basso Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $176,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 75.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 40.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

