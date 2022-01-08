266,717 Shares in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

