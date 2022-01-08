Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 139.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.25% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

LCAP stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.