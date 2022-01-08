Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.61% of KINS Technology Group worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 411.6% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 230,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

