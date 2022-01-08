Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $381.32

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.32 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 380.50 ($5.13). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($5.20), with a volume of 5,148 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £735.69 million and a PE ratio of -43.75.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

