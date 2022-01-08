Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 499,370 CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 2.32% of CleanTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

About CleanTech Acquisition

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

