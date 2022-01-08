Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.68

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as low as $17.50. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 17,730 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $145.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 8,131 shares of company stock worth $142,987 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

