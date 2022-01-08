Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Dune Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dune Acquisition by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUNE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

