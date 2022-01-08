Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

BAC stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

