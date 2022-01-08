Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 81.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

