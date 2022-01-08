We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

