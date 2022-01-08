Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,800 shares during the quarter. Zanite Acquisition comprises 1.7% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Zanite Acquisition worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.