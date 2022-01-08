Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $358.48 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,590,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $358,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

