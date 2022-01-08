Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.86

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.86 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.60 ($0.26). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 202,120 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NANO. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68.

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 174,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £45,499.74 ($61,312.14).

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.