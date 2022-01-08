Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Decreases By 35.4%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.7 days.

Shares of CWLDF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. Crown Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

