Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.22

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $9.20. Klabin shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

