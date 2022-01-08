Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of DKLRF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Decklar Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

