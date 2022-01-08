Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 201.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.26 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.