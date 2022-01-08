Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $532,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.12.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $508.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

