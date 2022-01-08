Hudock Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630.

Roblox stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

