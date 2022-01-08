Hudock Inc. Invests $76,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

