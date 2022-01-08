Hudock Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $525.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.65 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

