Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QWLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $343,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $108.98 on Friday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $91.39 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03.

