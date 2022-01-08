Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

FCOM opened at $50.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.