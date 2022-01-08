Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

GLPI stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

