Hosking Partners LLP Sells 14,923 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

