Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

