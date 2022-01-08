Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $256.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.