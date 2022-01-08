FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 620 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.