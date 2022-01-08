Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.32.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
