Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $206.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

