Williams Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000.

IYE stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

