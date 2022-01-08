13,102 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Flowers Foods comprises about 0.7% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 271.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 137,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

