TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $716.89.

TDG stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $654.21. 313,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,576. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.99 and its 200-day moving average is $628.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

