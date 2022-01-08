Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,480 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 158.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 76,702 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 372.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FCX stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

