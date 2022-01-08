Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.61. The company has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.