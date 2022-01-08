Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $818,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

