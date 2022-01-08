State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

