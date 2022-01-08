Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.98.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

