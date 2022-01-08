Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $444.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

