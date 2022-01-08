JustInvest LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,339,000 after acquiring an additional 389,255 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

