Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 170.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 224,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,821 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 293.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 561,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 418,383 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 154.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

