Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $42.49 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121,714 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $42,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 39.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.