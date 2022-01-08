Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 287.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY opened at $213.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

