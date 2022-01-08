Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $328.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.89.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.