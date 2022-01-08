Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New $169,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

