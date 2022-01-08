Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. 441,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

